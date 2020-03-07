Moyes vents at VAR decision claiming West Ham have been ‘done’

West Ham manager David Moyes bemoaned the VAR decision that condemned his side to another defeat, stating: “Maybe next year that goal won’t count.”

The Hammers were much the better side for large parts of their London derby with Arsenal.

Despite the Gunners dominating in the posession stakes, Moyes’ men created a number of opportunities, with Michael Antonio, Jarrow Bowen and Sebastian Haller among others all guilty of being wasteful in front of goal.

Speaking to the BBC’s Match of the Day following the match, Moyes said: “We have done really well but the result was not good. The opportunity was missed up front as we had chances to score. The opportunities were there to win and we didn’t take them.

“I felt before the game that we could score here, our players were showing in their form that they could score, so I am disappointed that we had that opportunity and didn’t take it.

“I have told my players that they played very well, I couldn’t fault them.

“But what we need is to show our quality at the right time to make a difference. When you play good teams you need quality to take them and we didn’t do that today.”

On the VAR decision that proved so crucial, Moyes expressed his displeasure with the overturning of such a tight call: “We have got done by a goal from VAR. Maybe next year that goal won’t count. But we have got one of the best referees in Europe and two excellent linesmen officiating this game. I would have trusted their decision. I don’t think they needed to go to someone else.”

West Ham’s forwards played well despite lacking a cutting edge, and Moyes was positive about the options he now has when it comes to selection: “Jarrod Bowen has played very well. We wanted to get him closer to the opposition penalty area. He has hit the post and done very well. I’m pleased with him.

“We have got good competition for places now. I hope between now and the end of the season we will get contributions from the whole squad and get us in a good healthy position.”

Regarding their relegation scrap, the Scot added: “We played very good today but I don’t want us to be a hard luck story. I told my players I players think they played well but let’s get rid of that tag. We can’t let that happen again. We have got to be more ruthless. At this stage, I would rather we had not played well and won.”