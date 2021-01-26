Moyes gives verdict on Champions League hopes amid West Ham surge

West Ham manager David Moyes responded to talk of a top four finish after admitting he wishes to “manage a team up at the top.”

West Ham continued their remarkable season after three points at Crystal Palace catapulted them into provisional fourth spot.

The ever-reliable Tomas Soucek popped up with two goals, while Craig Dawson added a third that would ultimately prove to be the game’s deciding goal.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Moyes said: “We knew we had to start well, Palace have got a really good record of scoring early and we were aware of it so it was disappointing that we didn’t start well but to get a goal back was a big difference.

FULL MATCH REPORT: West Ham gatecrash top four as Soucek double earns win at Palace

“We played very well and I thought that we had another gear in us if we needed.

“We passed it well but was a bit disappointed with the finishing but overall I’m pleased with how we played and the result.

“Michail Antonio should have come away with the match ball but he’s won us games in recent weeks so I hope he’s keeping his goals for other games, he plays a big part in the team.”

Asked how satisfying it is to look at the current table, the Scot responded: “I’ve not looked at it since the game but obviously being near the top is what I want, I want to manage a team up at the top and have a club to try and keep those standards up.

“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves and say we’re going to make the Champions League, we’ll work as hard as we can.”

Confidence is sky high – Soucek

Double goalscorer Tomas Soucek also spoke to the press, saying (via the BBC): “I’m very happy because our performance was very good, this is the performance that we wanted to show everyone and I hope that we can carry on.

“Our dressing room is beautiful and we have so much confidence.

“I say every time it doesn’t matter who scores, I’m just happy to help my team.”