Moyes sends warning to top four rivals as West Ham continue charge

David Moyes fired a warning to West Ham’s top rivals after his side continued their finr form with a 3-0 home win over Sheffield United on Monday night.

Declan Rice gave the Hammers the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time, before Issa Diop flicked home a header from a corner in the second period.

Substitute Ryan Fredericks notched in the final minute on stoppage time, after being played in by Said Benrahma, to put the icing on the cake.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Moyes said: “The performance at times could have been better, especially in the first half, but the players are doing a brilliant job. The good thing is there is more to come and they know they can do better.

“Declan Rice had known it was his job to take the kick, maybe in the future we’ll look at others as well.

“It’s great because this time last year it was how can we avoid relegation?

West Ham have another gear

“I’m smiling about it, being at the top brings another pressure. I think the players have at least another gear to go, I won’t be accepting some of the things in the performance.

“Don’t want to say no, we can’t finish in the top four but I don’t want to say yes we can and set myself up.

“I want to be ambitious, I don’t think we’re going to get relegated with our points total. But I’m certainly not going to make a stupid statement saying something I can’t reach.”

REPORT: West Ham leapfrog Liverpool after seeing off basement boys Sheff Utd