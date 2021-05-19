Moyes declares what West Ham ‘earned’ this year; Ogbonna talks Hammers ‘character’

West Ham manager David Moyes insisted his side have “earned” everything they have achieved this year with the club now on the verge of Europa League qualification.

West Ham took a giant leap towards securing Europa League football with a hard-fought late victory over West Brom. Tomas Soucek equalised after playing an unfortunate part in the Baggies’ opener.

With time quickly running out, Angelo Ogbonna steamed in to head home the go-ahead goal before Michail Antonio wrapped things up deep into injury time.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Moyes said: “We played well in recent games, we didn’t play well tonight but we got the goals we needed.”

When reminded that just a single point on Sunday will reap a Europa League qualification reward, the Scot said: “It sounds great.

“I am quite calm about it because I know we have to still go and earn it.

“Overall we have earned it this year but we have a bit to do yet and hopefully we can get over the line.”

“We showed West Ham’s character” – Ogbonna

West Ham defender Ogbonna also spoke to the press, saying: “We showed West Ham’s character. It was a fantastic game. We knew this game could be really dangerous for us but we stuck at it and got the win.

“I wasn’t really concentrating on Tottenham’s result because we had to do our game and then see what we can achieve. We showed our character.

“I can’t wait to see our fans. Without fans football is nothing. We are not really concentrating on the position but the performance. Hopefully we get the three points and we will see what we can achieve.”