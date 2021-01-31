Moyes hopes West Ham learn ‘lesson’ after detailing what they lacked

West Ham manager David Moyes admitted his side struggled against Liverpool, stating: “This is the difference, at this level it shows.”

West Ham saw their four-game winning streak in the league end at the hands of Liverpool.

The Hammers were able to subdue the Reds for much of the first-half, but Jurgen Klopp’s side emerged with renewed vigour following the break.

A brace from Mohamed Salah and late strike from Georginio Wijnaldum accounted for Liverpool’s three goals, though Craig Dawson did pull one back from a corner before full-time.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Moyes said: “It was tight.

“We found it hard against Liverpool. We were better in the first half but didn’t show enough composure at times against a really good side.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Sensational Salah back to his best as Liverpool halt West Ham march

“We have been in good form. We came into the game with a lot of confidence.

“This is the difference, at this level it shows. We’re trying to catch a few teams up, not Liverpool, that’s for sure.

“The players have been excellent. Even today, it’s a lesson for them – the levels we have to get to.

“We didn’t do the things we usually do well today.”