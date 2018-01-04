Moyes: West Ham miles away from how I want us to play

West Ham boss David Moyes admitted his side are ‘miles away’ from playing how he wants despite a 1-1 draw away at Spurs.

Spurs had hit 20 shots by the time the Hammers took the lead with their first as Obiang beat Hugo Lloris with a blistering effort from 30 yards.

Son replied with his own spectacular long-range strike six minutes from time, but Tottenham were unable to find a winner on another frustrating night for them at the national stadium.

The draw leaves Mauricio Pochettino’s side three points short of Liverpool in fourth, while West Ham climb to 15th, three points clear of the relegation zone.