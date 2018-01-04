Moyes: West Ham miles away from how I want us to play

Oli Fisher

West Ham boss David Moyes admitted his side are ‘miles away’ from playing how he wants despite a 1-1 draw away at Spurs.

Spurs had hit 20 shots by the time the Hammers took the lead with their first as Obiang beat Hugo Lloris with a blistering effort from 30 yards.

Son replied with his own spectacular long-range strike six minutes from time, but Tottenham were unable to find a winner on another frustrating night for them at the national stadium.

The draw leaves Mauricio Pochettino’s side three points short of Liverpool in fourth, while West Ham climb to 15th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

“To come here and get a point after what we did two days ago is a great effort,” Moyes told Sky Sports.

“We have scored a goal and so have they – they can have as many shots as they like. It was a great finish from Obiang, unexpected,. He struck it brilliantly well.

“We’re miles away from how I want us to play but we are doing some things right. We are defending well which gives us a chance against the top teams. I want the players to look up the table.

“We need a lot in the transfer window but if I can get one or two I’ll be happy.”

“We had no time to prepare, only this morning,” he continued.

“Great credit to the players, we are having to work really hard. I was delighted we were having a shot! But it was more surprise and disbelief that we had taken the lead, Spurs had so many chances but there is another side to football if you haven’t got the best players.

“I thought Lanzini was fouled in the build-up to their goal but I’ve had a look at it and the referee was right – it wasn’t a foul.

“The club should have an idea of what is required in the transfer window, we need extra players. We need to balance the squad but it’s not always possible.”

David Moyes West Ham United

