Moyes: West Ham miles away from how I want us to play
West Ham boss David Moyes admitted his side are ‘miles away’ from playing how he wants despite a 1-1 draw away at Spurs.
Spurs had hit 20 shots by the time the Hammers took the lead with their first as Obiang beat Hugo Lloris with a blistering effort from 30 yards.
Son replied with his own spectacular long-range strike six minutes from time, but Tottenham were unable to find a winner on another frustrating night for them at the national stadium.
The draw leaves Mauricio Pochettino’s side three points short of Liverpool in fourth, while West Ham climb to 15th, three points clear of the relegation zone.
“To come here and get a point after what we did two days ago is a great effort,” Moyes told Sky Sports.
“We have scored a goal and so have they – they can have as many shots as they like. It was a great finish from Obiang, unexpected,. He struck it brilliantly well.
“We’re miles away from how I want us to play but we are doing some things right. We are defending well which gives us a chance against the top teams. I want the players to look up the table.
“We need a lot in the transfer window but if I can get one or two I’ll be happy.”