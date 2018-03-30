Moyes: West Ham players prepared for more crowd trouble

West Ham manager David Moyes claims that his players are prepared for any more crowd trouble.

The Hammers’ last outing at the London Stadium against Burnley was marred by pitch invasions, missile throwing and protests against the board.

The incidents clearly had a detrimental effect on the players as they capitulated to a 3-0 defeat.

West Ham now face a huge clash with relegation rivals Southampton on Saturday.

Moyes said: “We have got such a strong and powerful support base that when it’s good, it’s good but when it’s not, they let you know.

“We have to make sure that we are in the game, we’ve got to make sure we don’t let anything alter our mindset. I think the players are in a different mindset now. They are prepared.”