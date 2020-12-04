Moyes claims West Ham return was to prove one point amid new deal talk

West Ham boss David Moyes insists that he has not held any contract talks despite the club’s impressive Premier League form.

Moyes has guided the Hammers through a tricky run of fixtures and up to fifth following three straight wins.

But the Scot’s current deal runs out at the end of the season and owners David Sullivan and David Gold are expected to act to change that soon.

Moyes, though, has insisted that, for now, he has not taken any steps with his superiors over his future.

“We have not had any contract talks at the moment,” he told Friday’s press conference.

“But all I can say is that when I came back in I wanted to do a good enough job to show that I was worthy of a contract. I wanted to prove that.

“I am in no hurry to do anything because we are going along nicely, I don’t want there to be anything to detract from that.

“All the players at the club have to prove themselves every week and if we decide to leave contracts a bit longer then it shouldn’t have any effect on them either.”

West Ham host Moyes’ former club Manchester United on Saturday in what will be the first Premier League match with fans present since March.

Indeed, the last time any fans were at the London Stadium was to watch a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Moyes glad to have supporters back

Moyes added: “I have to say it has been really strange not having fans – but I don’t know if it will be even stranger having only 2,000 back in a 60,000-seater stadium.

“We just want the supporters back. It is a start and the club have done a really good job in making sure that everything is safe and prepared, as have other clubs because we are fully aware of our responsibilities.

“Overall, it is great. I’m sure there will be some people disappointed they haven’t got a ticket just now, but there will be others who are really excited to come back to a game.”

Striker Michail Antonio will miss out against United after suffering another problem with his hamstring against Aston Villa last Monday.