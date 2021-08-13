West Ham boss David Moyes acknowledged his side have laboured in the transfer market thus far, but hinted they could soon open the chequebook over several deals.

With a tricky Europa League campaign to juggle this season, West Ham are in desperate need of extra bodies in their squad. Craig Dawson signed on a permanent deal after impressing on loan. Elsewhere, Alphonse Areola was drafted in on loan to be Lukasz Fabianski’s understudy.

However, with the departure of loan superstar Jesse Lingard, the Hammers look light in the attacking areas.

A move for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham was frequently touted, though the 23-year-old appears to be the subject of a tug of war between Arsenal and Roma.

An addition at the heart of defence has also been touted. Kurt Zouma has been persistently linked, while Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic is also in the frame.

But with West Ham’s season opener against Newcastle on Sunday just two days away, Moyes appears set to start the campaign with broadly the same team he finished last year with.

Nevertheless, speaking prior to their season opener (via the Evening Standard), Moyes acknowledged the club’s lack of progress in the window thus far. However, he admitted they have offers in for players right now.

“We are trying to add to the squad if we can,” said the Scot. “We’ve had and we’ve got some offers in for people but not everything is coming to fruition.

“We’ll do our best to add to the squad before the close of the window.

“It has been a difficult window because the market in general is very quiet. There has been money spent at the top end but it has been quiet overall. We hope to add to it.

“I don’t think West Ham supporters are frustrated, I think they’re realising how good the team has been.

“So many will be coming back to see new players who they’ve not seen for the last 18 months who have been doing really well.”

West Ham hesitant over Liverpool deal

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Divock Origi is not currently on Moyes’ list of transfer targets, according to a report.

Reports have mentioned Liverpool’s Belgian foward as a consideration for Moyes. The London club have reportedly held initial talks over signing the 26-year-old. According to Claret & Hugh, though, Moyes does not want to fund a permanent deal for the striker.

However, the article adds he could enter West Ham’s radar as a loan option at the end of the window. That would only be if pursuits for other targets fail.

Liverpool sanctioned a similar late move last season for Takumi Minamino. The Japan international signed for Southampton on deadline day in January.

