Much-criticised Arsenal star says he is open to north London exit

Arsenal central defender Shkodran Mustafi has revealed that he is open to leaving the club.

Mustafi has been at the Gunners since the summer of 2016 when he joined from Spanish club Valencia.

The 27-year-old had been a regular in the team until this season, but the Germany international central defender has not fully convinced the fans.

The former Sampdoria central defender was linked with a move away from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with the Daily Mail reporting that manager Unai Emery was planning to sell him.

However, Mustafi is still at the Emirates Stadium, and although he has yet to play in the Premier League this season, he has been in action four times in the Europa League.

Mustafi has said that he is open to leaving Arsenal in the January transfer window if a suitable offer comes in.

The defender, though, has made it clear that he is fully focused on the Gunners, telling the Daily Express: “I’m a player for Arsenal. I’ve got a contract for one-and-a-half more years.

“If there’s something that suits me and I want to make a next step I’m open to think about it. It’s a situation where we have to put our own interests in the background.

“I can say that in the dressing room everyone is fully focused on giving everything to get out of this. Everyone is really looking to play football and win games with Arsenal.”

Arsenal are in action on Thursday evening when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium in Europa League Group F.

READ MORE: Arsenal are battling North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for a Ligue 1 star.