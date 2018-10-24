Jose Mourinho has admitted he is growing ever-more concerned by the form of Romelu Lukaku after he drew a blank once again – but did pick out two of his defenders for rare praise against Juventus.

While much of the attention pre-match was about the returning Cristiano Ronaldo, it was Paulo Dybala’s 18th-minute goal that settled the contest at Old Trafford, with Juventus enjoying the majority of possession and chances but United improving in the second half, when Paul Pogba hit the post.

The result leaves United five points adrift of Juventus ahead of their visit to Turin next month and two points ahead of Valencia, who Mourinho described as his team’s real rivals.

Mourinho praised the performance of his defence, especially Victor Lindelof, who put in his best display in a United shirt, but admitted he is concerned about the form of striker Romelu Lukaku, who has not scored for United in eight games.

The United boss said: “No criticism [of Lukaku] at all, a complete understanding the player is a fantastic pro that wants to give everything but I have to agree his moment is not sweet, not just with the goals he is not scoring but in his confidence, movement, touch, he is not linking the game well with the team – but he’s our striker and he’s a good striker and a striker we believe in.

“Could I play [Marcus] Rashford there? But then I don’t have a winger because in this moment we are in this difficult situation. He (Lukaku) is a hard-working guy, is a good professional, but one day the goal will arrive and the confidence will be back.”

“We play against one of the biggest really biggest candidates to win the Champions League and we did the possible we could to get the different result,” Mourinho said of United’s third Old Trafford defeat this term. “Especially because of the way we played in the second-half.”

Mourinho picks out United duo for praise

Mourinho hailed Juventus’ defensive resolve after the match, but also had warm praise for his two centre-halves, with many feeling Lindelof had his best ever match in a United shirt.

“So the same way I say amazing Chiellini, amazing Bonucci, I have to say Chris [Smalling] and Victor [Lindelof] have a positive game. Chris, first time he plays a game of this dimension, Victor positive. Good experience for some of the boys.

“Quality is quality. Quality in football is everywhere. Chiellini, Bonucci so good to see. But again my repeat, so happy with what we did.

“Mr Bonucci and Mr Chiellini could go to Harvard to give listens on central defending. Fantastic, absolutely fantastic.”

