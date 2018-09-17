Multiple reasons point to why perfect Liverpool can end title drought

Liverpool made it five wins out of five with Saturday’s statement win over Tottenham at Wembley. James Marshment looks at the factors behind why this could be finally be their season…..

Controlled. Measured. And darn-right ruthless at times. Liverpool showed why, with their 2-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley they can finally end their long wait to become champions of England.

Granted, we’re only five matches into the fledgling Premier League season, but Jurgen Klopp’s side remain 100% have conceded just the two goals so far this season. For the first time in years, they look deadly up front and rock-solid at the back – a winning combination if ever we saw one.

Saturday lunchtime’s match against Tottenham was a great way to see exactly what Klopp’s troops were made of. But pass it they did with, but for a panic-ridden last few minutes, flying colours. While wins away at Crystal Palace and Leicester were impressive enough, Saturday’s success at Wembley shows exactly Liverpool’s focus this season.

From the first minute they were at Tottenham and but for Sadio Mane’s intervention, would have been 1-0 up within seconds.

When they were forced to defend their lines, they did so with a resilience very little seen by Liverpool sides over the years. For once their spine looks solid; the front three may be quite rightly revered, but Naby Keita in midfield, Virgil van Dijk in defence and Alisson Becker in goals provide a hardcore base that many sides will find hard to crack.

Let’s not take Tottenham lightly either: remember this was a side who, less than two weeks ago, made easy work of beating Manchester United in their own back yard.

Yet what Spurs did to United, they were delivered the same treatment by the visiting Merseysiders on Saturday.

For all the money Klopp has spent, the £75million on Van Dijk must be among their best pieces of business for years. At the time of his arrival, they said he alone wouldn’t solve their defensive issues. Nine months later, and there’s a strong argument to say he has. Liverpool’s defensive line now has both their best and most authoritative leaders at the back since the days of Alan Hansen and Mark Lawrenson. Maybe only Sami Hyypia has come close to the same levels of Van Dijk in the intervening years, but even he didn’t come close to the levels Van Dijk is already producing.

But while many will see, quite rightly, that Manchester City are the team to beat, it could be the impact of chasing the Champions League that will really swing the title in Liverpool’s favour.

Klopp’s side were beaten finalists in 2018 and few would deny them putting their focus on the Premier League this season. Five times the Reds have conquered Europe; doing so in the Premier League has, in recent years, proved a far tougher nut to crack.

Gary Neville touched on it earlier in the week; Liverpool should kick the Champions League, for this season at least, into touch.

Of course Klopp denied he’d do such a thing when questioned about it on Friday. But with Napoli and PSG lying in wait – not to mention a tricky trip to Red Star Belgrade – it would be no disgrace for the Reds to bow out in the group stages. A convenient and tactical exit? They could do so without losing too much face…..

For Manchester City, it’s the opposite side to the coin. Three title wins in the Sheikh Mansour era have come at the expense of European success. Might this be the season Pep Guardiola’s side put their focus into European glory instead? Plenty on the blue side of Manchester reckon that could be the case….

And that, of course, could also play into Liverpool’s hands.

2019 will mark 29 years since the club were last crowned champions of England. On the early evidence this season, and looking at Saturday’s statement win, that long, long wait could finally be over….

