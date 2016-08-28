Murphy expresses delight as Newcastle seal deal for striker

Newcastle have signed Republic of Ireland international Daryl Murphy from Championship rivals Ipswich for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old striker, a former Sunderland player, becomes manager Rafa Benitez’s 10th summer arrival after signing a two-year contract at St James’ Park.

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy confirmed on Saturday night that Murphy, in the last year of his deal at Portman Road, had handed in a transfer request.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get it over the line and really looking forward to it,” Murphy told Newcastle’s official website.

“When I knew the club was interested, it was a no-brainer for me so I’m happy it’s all done.

“I think with the squad of players that the club have now, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”

Murphy, who has won 23 caps for Ireland, scored 67 goals for Ipswich during five seasons with Town.

Benitez added: “Daryl has experience and has proven that he can score goals in the Championship.

“He gives us another option in attack and we could see from this weekend’s game against Brighton that we needed more bodies up front.

“Daryl has a good attitude and he can be very important for us this season.”