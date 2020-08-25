Pundit gives six reasons why ‘brilliant’ Thiago may struggle at Liverpool

Danny Murphy has admitted one major doubt about Liverpool completing a deal for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield all summer. Indeed, some reports have suggested that a four-year deal has already been agreed.

However, the Reds are still said to have reservations over spending around £23m on a 29-year-old. Especially given that Thiago has only a year left on his existing Bayern contract.

And while Murphy would love to see Thiago at Anfield, he thinks the player could be disappointed next term as “they’ve got six players already for the three positions”.

Murphy told talkSPORT: “I’m a fan of his anyway, but Thiago in the middle of the pitch for Bayern, unbelievable performance [against PSG]. Brilliant, he was, on and off the ball.

“What a signing he’ll be if Liverpool get him. He can play in a four, holding, because he’s tenacious enough and he’s athletic enough.

“Thiago reads the game really well and he dictates tempo. He can slow the game down and speed it up, and not many players can do that.

“He can also play ahead of someone holding, like Fabinho, and get forward a bit more and play the through balls and be more creative.

“He’s one of the best.

“The thing is that Liverpool midfield has been amazing, really, and it’s so competitive. They’ve got six players already for the three positions.

“[Jordan] Henderson, [Georginio] Wijnaldum and Fabinho are the three, who Klopp normally plays in the big games, then you’ve got [James] Milner, [Naby] Keita and [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain as back-up!”

LIVERPOOL CONSIDERING DEAL FOR YOUNG KEEPER

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a contract offer to teenage goalkeeper Javier Cendon after he stunned Anfield coaches in the club’s pre-season training camp.

The Reds are in Austria preparing for the defence of their maiden Premier League title.

As part of the pre-season camp, Klopp has had the chance to assess the younger talents in his squad. He brought 20-year-old striker Rhian Brewster along and openly spoke of his admiration for young centre-back Billy Koumetio.

According to Goal, however, another player who has made waves in Austria is former Villarreal goalkeeper Cendon.

The 19-year-old left Villarreal at the end of last season and has joined in first-team training on the trip. The source says the teenager has “impressed” members of staff.

