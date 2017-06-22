Mustafi sends Arsenal warning over Sanchez future

Shkodran Mustafi has explained exactly why Arsenal cannot afford to sell star striker Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The Chile hitman has yet to sign a new contract at The Emirates and can leave on a free transfer in 2018.

Gunners chief Arsene Wenger has continuously stated that Sanchez will not be sold – particularly to a Premier League rival – but Manchester City remain confident of landing the 28-year-old.

Speaking before the two players face off against each other at the Confederations Cup, Mustafi heaped praise on his Arsenal team-mate.

“Of course I hope he stays. It would be a pity to lose him,” Mustafi said.

“Alexis is an exceptional player — for me one of the best in world football. I have experienced few players who are as hungry as him. He is nimble, agile, but despite his size very sturdy, and can dribble past players. Alexis is a complete player.

“As soon as he is on the ball, everyone knows: something can happen. Once he has made his way to the front of the goal, you will not be able to take the ball.

“He can slow down at full speed and hit a hooked shot – you never know what to plan next minute.

“It is definitely advisable not to allow a one-on-one situation, but to play against him with cover.”

“He (Sanchez) can play in any team, clearly.”