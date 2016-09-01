Mustafi gives Arsenal injury scare on international duty

Arsenal are anxiously waiting to see if Shkodran Mustafi has picked up an injury after he withdrew early from Germany’s friendly.

Die Mannschaft were in action against Finland in what was Bastian Schweinsteiger’s farewell game for Germany, but Mustafi’s night ended early after he required medical attention.

The 24-year-old was brought to Arsenal in a £35million deal to help ease the Gunners’ injury crisis, yet could end up joining Gabriel and Per Mertesacker on the sidelines if he has sustained any lasting damage.

However, Germany did appear to be upbeat about Mustafi’s condition and still appears in line to make his debut against Southampton on September 10.