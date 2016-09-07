Mustafi: I’ve faced Lucas Perez; I know what he’ll do at Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi has backed fellow Arsenal new boy Lucas Perez to be a big hit at Arsenal, having played against him in La Liga.

Mustafi and Perez were the late arrivals in Arsenal’s transfer window, with Perez’s signing drawing criticism from those who accused Arsene Wenger of panic buying.

However, Mustafi – who has played against Perez in La Liga – believes the forward will be a success at Arsenal.

“He is uncomfortable to play against,” Mustafi told Arsenal Player.

“He’s a good striker – he has everything a striker needs.

“He’s someone you can play well with. He doesn’t just run around and wait for someone to give him a pass to score a goal.

“He works a lot for the team as well and he creates chances.

“He’s in the right place at the right time, as he showed last year in La Liga. I played there for two years and I know it’s not that easy to score many goals in La Liga, because you have great defenders there as well.”