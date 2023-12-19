‘My dream is clear’ – Liverpool, Fulham linked Brazil international reveals his ideal next destination

Liverpool are reportedly facing a battle with Fulham and Barcelona for highly-rated Brazil international Andre Trindade, who has been linked with the Reds for some time.

Jurgen Klopp completely revamped his midfield in the summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The manager is still keen to bring in one more midfielder in January, however, and he has drawn up a shortlist of potential signings.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool’s scouts have been keeping a close eye on Andre’s performances for Brazilian giants Fluminense in recent months.

Andre has already made 169 appearances to date for Fluminense, scoring four goals and making three assists in the process.

His performances have also earned the talented defensive midfielder four caps for the Brazil national team, so there is certainly no doubting his quality.

Fulham are also keen on signing Andre, so a move to the Premier League could be on the cards for him this winter. It seems, however, that Barcelona could try to lure Andre to LaLiga instead.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfer dream dashed, as Arsenal, Man City surge clear for £60m signing

‘It’s a big dream to play in the Premier League’

In a recent interview, Andre admitted that a move to the Premier League would be a dream come true, but playing for Barcelona is also tempting.

“For sure Barca and Real Madrid are two big clubs – but I think I would choose Barcelona,” Andre said.

“I watch the Premier League and it’s a big dream to play there one day,” he added. “I’m focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup.

“But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player.”

Recent reports suggest that Andre is valued at approximately £30m by Fluminense, which is, admittedly, a big price tag for someone with no European football experience.

If he lives up to his sky-high potential, though, the Brazilian will be worth every penny. He could also be the missing link Liverpool need to help them clinch a Premier League title this season if he can continue his current form in England.

As for Fulham, they are at serious risk of losing star midfielder Joao Palhinha in January, with Arsenal and Man City pushing to sign the £60m-rated man.

Marco Silva could therefore look to bring in Andre to replace him, which will certainly be no easy task given Palhinha’s form this season.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool UCL winner names ‘best’ Reds summer signing but questions team-mate causing Klopp ‘big issue’