My move to West Ham is complete, claims striker Calleri

Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri says he’s ‘fulfilling a dream’ by moving to Europe after claiming a deal to see him sign for West Ham has been finalised.

The Argentine striker, 22, is set to arrive at the Olympic Stadium on a season-long loan, though the club will still target additional striking reinforcements, with the likes of Carlos Bacca and Mario Gomez also linked with moves to the club.

Calleri, who spent last season on loan from Deportivo Maldonado at Brazilian side Sao Paulo, averages a goal every 180 minutes in all competitions and was awarded with a place in his country’s Olympic squad last month.

He told ESPN: “My move to West Ham is complete. I always wanted to play in Europe.”

West Ham have found their summer hunt for a striker to be a frustrating one, with the likes of Michy Batshuayi and Carlos Tevez turning down moves to Slaven Bilic’s side.

The Hammers still await a response from AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, the subject of a £26million bid, and have submitted a £20m bid to Swansea for Andre Ayew.

Calleri’s arrival may open the door for Diafra Sakho to leave the Olympic Stadium. West Brom have made an offer worth up to £16m for the Senegal striker, who was told he would not be able to depart until a replacement had been found.