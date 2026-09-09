Fabrizio Romano has bad news for Tottenham as £75m star suffers cruel injury

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham Hotspur winger Mykhailo Mudryk has suffered an injury and has outlined how long the Chelsea-owned player will be on the sidelines.

Mudryk joined Tottenham on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, with the north London club having the option to make the deal permanent for £75million.

The Ukrainian winger worked with Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 25-year-old made his debut for Tottenham against Nottingham Forest away from home at the City Ground last weekend.

Mudryk came on as a substitute for Mathys Tel in the 74th minute in what was his first football game in nearly two years.

The match finished in a goalless draw, with De Zerbi backing the Ukrainian winger to build on his performance.

The Tottenham boss said: “He’s not ready yet.

“He’s working to reach the best physical condition.

“He needs time, he needs work.”

Tottenham will return to action on Saturday when they face Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

The north London club have been preparing for the game, and it has emerged that Mudryk has suffered an ankle injury in training and will not be back in action until after the international break.

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Mykhailo Mudryk suffers ankle injury in Tottenham training

Trusted journalist Romano wrote on X at 6:41pm on September 9: “Mykhaylo Mudryk has suffered an injury and will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks from now.

“Tottenham signed Mudryk from Chelsea on Deadline Day, deal on loan with £75m buy option clause not mandatory.”

BBC Sport has reported that Mudryk ‘is set for around six to eight weeks on the sidelines after injuring an ankle in training.

The report added that the Chelsea-owned winger suffered the injury on Monday and ‘is currently believed to be in protective boot’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs noted on X at 6:49pm: “Mykhailo Mudryk is out until after the international break after suffering an ankle injury in training.

“Earliest return date expected to be mid-October.”

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