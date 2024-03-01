Mykhaylo Mudryk: Arsenal make final decision on rescuing Chelsea flop with revived transfer attempt

Arsenal have made up their minds about whether or not to revive their interest in signing Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to a report.

Recently, there has been speculation about Arsenal trying to take Mudryk from Chelsea after originally being beaten by the Blues to the Ukraine international’s signature from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023.

Chelsea winning the race for Mudryk was a shock at the time, since his heart had been set on Arsenal. However, his struggles for form since might not make him someone the Gunners regret missing out on.

That said, they have made some surprising signings from Chelsea in recent years, such as Jorginho last winter and Kai Havertz last summer.

And reports have recently suggested something similar could happen by Arsenal reviving their interest in signing Mudryk.

Their final decision on that front has now been made, according to Sports Lens in a report by former TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones. And ultimately, the decision is that Arsenal won’t pursue Mudryk after all.

Arsenal are happy enough with the alternative they signed instead of Mudryk, having brought in Leandro Trossard from Brighton instead – for a lot less money – just over a year ago.

Even if Mudryk was to be tempted by the idea of joining Arsenal, the club would not reciprocate the interest at this stage, despite suggestions that Mikel Arteta is still a fan of him, for example.

What next for Mudryk?

It means Mudryk will have to knuckle down and focus on proving himself with Chelsea, where he remains under contract until 2031 – by which time he will be 30 years old.

Of course, it is no given that Mudryk will fulfil the entire duration of that deal. Still only 23 now, it remains to be seen what he might be able to achieve in that timeframe anyway.

His whole prime could be ahead of him, or he may still struggle to reach his ceiling, which would be bad news after how much money Chelsea spent on him.

But TEAMtalk recently explained how Chelsea still believe Mudryk can turn his career around and fulfil his potential, but that the player himself also knows he needs to step it up.

Since our report on February 22, Mudryk has featured as a substitute in the Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool and then scored in an FA Cup win over Leeds United.

He will now be hoping to progress further and justify Chelsea’s faith, knowing his future will likely still be at Stamford Bridge.

With just five goals from his first 44 appearances for the club, though, things are simply going to have to pick up.

