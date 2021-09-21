Mystery club revealed as Everton star discusses salary over transfer exit

Everton attacker James Rodriguez is discussing a salary over a transfer to Qatar-based club Al-Rayyan, according to a report.

The 30-year-old is supposedly edging closer to the end of his Toffees career. However, it has not worked out the way he or the club imagined. Rodriguez arrived from Real Madrid last summer with great expectations.

However, after an early spell including three Premier League goals, he dropped off and now looks like he has no role at the club.

Recent claims reported that James had entered talks with a club in Qatar. Although, they did not name the club in question.

Still, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Al-Rayyan are the side he is in talks with.

The move there would be on loan, with a view to him playing there until the end of his Everton contract.

James signed a two-year deal upon leaving Madrid, including the option for an extra year. Everton look highly unlikely to take that option up as it stands, though.

Romano adds that Everton are still waiting for a final decision from James and the deal has not yet been signed off.

James’ form dipped partly due to injury, but Carlo Ancelotti’s shock exit from Goodison Park also affected him.

The pair reunited having built up a strong working relationship at Madrid and Bayern Munich, but Ancelotti moved back to Madrid earlier this year.

New boss Rafael Benitez was fully transparent with James, though, as he stepped into the dugout.

He insisted earlier this season that there would be a place for the Colombia international in his team if he could prove his fitness and commitment.

But a muscle problem cost James a place in Saturday’s squad for the 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Everton eyeing centre-back transfer

Meanwhile, Benitez has reportedly given Everton the green light over a deal for AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli.

Reports have claimed that the Spanish manager wants a top defender as a priority signing.

Romagnoli, 26, is one of two Milan players, who have so far refused to sign a new contract and Everton are trying to capitalise.

The 12-cap Italy international will see his contract expire at the end of the season. That means he can discuss a transfer elsewhere with a foreign club in January.

