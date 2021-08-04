Mystery surrounds as Palace change mind over deal for ex-Tottenham star

Crystal Palace have decided to walk away from a transfer for Benfica and former Tottenham star Carlos Vinicius, according to a report.

The striker spent last season on loan at Spurs, but only had a bit-part role under Jose Mourinho. Still, he finished with a decent record of 10 goals from 24 appearances. Tottenham decided not to activate their purchase clause in their deal and the 26-year-old subsequently returned to Portugal.

However, Vinicius’ future at Benfica remains unclear. Mourinho reportedly has interest in signing him for his new club Roma.

Meanwhile, he could move back to the Premier League, with Wolves supposedly keen.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), Crystal Palace had interest before Vinicius chose Spurs last summer.

While the south London club rekindled that interest recently, though, they have now decided to walk away.

But the Portuguese newspaper does not state the reason for Patrick Vieira’s club doing so. Indeed, Besiktas and Gremio have also decided to withdraw their ties.

However, Vinicius has two options on the table should he decide to leave Benfica.

He can move to Nice or Eintracht Frankfurt. But the Bundesliga club lead the race because they are willing to sign him on loan with an option to buy worth €20million (£17million).

Vinicius made an impressive debut for Tottenham, registering two assists in a 3-0 win over LASK in October.

He went onto play a key role in Europe, scoring six goals and laying on another in nine games.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, he netted once in nine outings.

Palace are in a period of transition amid Vieira’s takeover in the dugout. The Frenchman will offer a different style of play to long-standing former boss Roy Hodgson.

In other news, Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga reportedly has transfer interest from Galatasaray.

The Turkish club are working to find an agreement to send the young centre-back across Europe.

Galatasaray are now trying to agree a loan, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Tanganga made his breakthrough under Mourinho and has made 24 outings so far.

