Tottenham have knocked back a transfer offer of £115million for star striker Harry Kane this summer, according to a report.

The England captain reportedly caused a stir before Euro 2020 by telling Spurs that he wants to leave. What’s more, he supposedly wants to remain in the Premier League. While talk of his future has gone quiet during the tournament, that will now ramp up again after the Three Lions’ heartache in the final.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all entertained links with a mega-money move.

However, City boss Pep Guardiola has said that Kane will prove too expensive for him. As such, United have reportedly become the favourites for his signature.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy does not want to lose Kane this summer, given the damage his exit would do to the team.

However, reports have claimed that he will accept a British record transfer fee and, in private, has said that he wants £150million.

Now, Tuttomercatoweb claims that Spurs have rejected a £115million approach for Kane.

The report from Italy does not name the club who sent the bid, but notes that Levy and his fellow chiefs knocked back the offer.

Kane has become one of the most prized assets in football with his form in recent seasons. Last term, he scooped the Premier League awards for most goals and assists.

On the international stage, meanwhile, his four Euro 2020 goals pushed him closer to Wayne Rooney’s England record of 42.

Kane has three years left on his contract and, if he does stay, will lead the charge to get Tottenham back up the table and closer to silverware.

Tottenham get transfer boost

Aside from the striker’s potential departure, new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has a job on his hands to bring new signings in.

Centre-back is reportedly a priority, with Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu a target.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the player wants the move to north London.