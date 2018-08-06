Nabil Fekir addresses transfer talk as rivals join Liverpool in hunt

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir has admitted he could still leave the Ligue 1 club before the end of the transfer window.

Liverpool had been set to unveil Fekir as a summer signing ahead of the World Cup but the £53million deal collapsed at the last minute in strange circumstances with a row emerging over his fee and a long-standing knee injury.

Fekir has since been linked with a move to Chelsea, though it’s believed Anfield is where the player is believed to have set his heart on moving.

Fekir returned to training with Lyon on Monday after helping his country win the World Cup and, despite being happy at the Ligue 1 club, he admitted there was some serious uncertainty about his future.

“As you can see, I am in Lyon. I am very good here,” he told the club’s official website.

“But the transfer window is still long and everything goes very fast in football. We do not know what will happen in the future but I am very good at OL.

“I feel great in the group. We have very good players, there is a good atmosphere.

“We live well and I hope that OL will have a great season.”

Lyon captain Fekir scored 18 times in Ligue 1 last season, as well as providing eight assists, to help his side finish third and secure Champions League qualification.

The 25-year-old then made six substitute appearances at the World Cup in Russia as France lifted the trophy for the second time.

However, attention now turns back towards his future and it would be no surprise to see him in the Premier League before the week is out.

The player had already agreed terms on a five-year deal worth £120,000 a week at Anfield, meaning if Liverpool were to resurrect their interest, it would be a case of simply settling on a fee – and the structure of payments – with Lyon before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

However, with Chelsea also in the market for new players, a move to Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out either.

