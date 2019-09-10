Nabil Fekir has suggested his former agent is to blame for his summer 2018 transfer to Liverpool falling through and claims much that was written about him was lies.

Fekir, 26, seemed almost certain to quit Lyon for Anfield last summer, with the two clubs agreeing a fee of €65m before the start of the World Cup.

However, negotiations broke down at the 11th hour after Liverpool requested a second medical to review a problem with the playermaker’s knee.

The Reds were reported to be interested in the player again this summer, while Arsenal were also linked with the player when it transpired that his asking price had been reduced dramatically.

But the player secured a bargain €30m move to Real Betis instead – and insisted quickly afterwards there had been nothing wrong with his knee.

Now Fekir, while on international duty with France, claims his knee was always in perfect condition and says the issue was not raised by Liverpool during his medical at Clairefontaine.

“Lots of lies were told and they affected me,” Fekir told L’Equipe. “Especially those told about my family. It hurt them and me. Especially when you know that’s what being told is false.

“What was said is not the truth. My knee is good, I had a quick medical check at Clairefontaine, my knee wasn’t even mentioned. If my knee had been in such a bad state, would [Jean-Michel] Aulas have made [an offer to keep me]?

“But the worst thing is the idea that people could suggest that it’s because of my family that the transfer didn’t happen. It’s a lie. But you have to live with it.”

Fekir continued: “You want the truth? Even I don’t know, I promise you! I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me. At some point they wanted to have me believe it was because of my knee but an excuse needed to be found.

“The medical tests that I did at Clairefontaine were very clear, my knee is perfectly fine and I feel fine. There are no issues at all with my knee.

“But I have no bitterness towards Liverpool. I met them and we got on brilliantly. They showed that they really wanted me. But when you surround yourself with the wrong people, it comes off badly on you.”

