Nabil Fekir confirms he still hopes to join Liverpool this summer

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir is still pushing to join Liverpool this summer, according to one supporter.

The Reds had been set to unveil Fekir as a summer signing ahead of the World Cup but the £53million deal collapsed at the last minute in strange circumstances with a row emerging over his fee and a long-standing knee injury.

There is strong talk that the deal could yet be resurrected, with Sky Sports claiming that Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is ready to return to the negotiating table with the Reds.

“The nosies from France suggest this could be back on,” reporter Dharmesh Sheth told the Transfer Talk podcast.

“It seems like an invitation from Lyon to Liverpool to come back in for Fekir. The ball seems to be back in Liverpool’s court.”

And Liverpool fan Noor Patterson seems to back up the notion that a deal for Fekir could on the cards, claiming that Fekir still wants to land a transfer to Anfield.

The Reds supporter met Fekir and posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that quoted the alleged conversation the pair had.

“Me: “Still waiting for you to join Liverpool.”

“Fekir: “*laughs* yeah yeah inshallah.””

‘Inshallah’ translates to ‘God willing’ in Arabic.

