Nabil Fekir makes Liverpool choice clear as agent split is explained

Nabil Fekir has reportedly made it his No 1 priority to sign for Liverpool this summer after splitting from his agent.

France World Cup winner Fekir was close to moving to Anfield last summer, only for the move to fall through at the last moment.

That reportedly led to tension between the forward and his representative Jean-Pierre Bernes, and the latter confirmed to radio station Europe 1 on Saturday that the pair had parted company.

Now, according to the Sunday Mirror, the player, who has also emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid and Chelsea, blames Bernes for that failure to secure a move to Liverpool as the reason behind the split – and still has a move to Liverpool as his preferred choice this summer.

Whether Jurgen Klopp will look to resurrect a deal for the £53m-rated star remains to be seen, but Fekir’s frustrations at his failure to secure the move to Liverpool have been made abundantly clear as the transfer failure was laid firmly at Bernes’ door.

“I terminated the contract on (Thursday),” the agent said.

“It was a choice (Fekir) took. He will certainly look for another agent.

“Like all human relationships, from time to time you can have a difference of opinion on someone’s future or their behaviour.”

French newspaper L’Equipe claimed earlier this year that Lyon are willing to sell Fekir to the highest bidder this summer with the player refusing to sign a new contract, which expires at the end of next season.

And they claim Klopp could well go back in Fekir, who almost penned a five-year deal worth £130,000 a week at Anfield during the summer – and was even pictured in a Liverpool shirt.

Bernes, however, believes Fekir may find it tough to secure a move to one of European football’s super powers, adding: “To get into one of the top 10 clubs is very difficult, you must have an approach.

“You must not place too much importance on the role of an agent. When you have a big player and a big club wants him, it is the club who come to see you. You are not soliciting interest.”

