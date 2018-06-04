Fekir’s agent confirms Lyon attempts to put squeeze on Liverpool

Nabil Fekir’s agent has cast serious doubts on Liverpool securing a quick deal for his client, despite confirming Jurgen Klopp’s interest in the France playmaker.

The Lyon star has emerged as a major summer target for the Reds and reports on Sunday suggested the player had flown to England to put the seal on a proposed €70million switch.

French broadcaster Canal + claimed Fekir, who is seen as a direct replacement for Philippe Coutinho in Klopp’s side, will meet representatives from the club along with his agent in order to wrap up a deal before the start of the World Cup in Russia on June 14.

But while Fekir’s agent has confirmed Liverpool’s interest, he gave the club a serious warning if they wanted to seal a quick deal.

“Liverpool’s interest exists, but for now nothing is done,” he told Sky Sports. “The transfer window is long. Other clubs could show interest.

“Talks with Liverpool will only happen when there is an agreement with Lyon and Jean-Michel Aulas gives the green light.”

And Lyon president Aulas appears in no hurry either to push through the deal, hoping a positive World Cup from his player will drive up his price and put the financial squeeze on Liverpool.

“I do not have an appointment with the leaders of Liverpool. There is no urgency at all. We are perfectly serene,” he explained.

Lyon’s decision to wait could end up seeing the player’s price could up, forcing Liverpool to either stump up the additional cash or switch their attentions to alternatives targets.

The likes of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen on the playmaker – selected ahead of Dimitri Payet in France’s World Cup squad – meaning Klopp could instead look towards Ousmane Dembele, whom he also has an interest in.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.