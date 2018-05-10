Nabil Fekir’s father provides crucial update on €70m Liverpool deal

Nabil Fekir’s father has appeared to cast doubt on claims that Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Nabil Fekir in a reported €70million deal this summer.

According to claims in the French media, the Lyon playmaker had already given Jurgen Klopp his guarantee he would move to Anfield at the end of the season in a switch that would cost the Reds £61.7m.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign in Ligue 1, scoring 22 goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances; form which has brought him to the attention of the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Liverpool.

It’s claimed Liverpool see the France international as the ideal candidate to replace Philippe Coutinho, who departed for Barcelona in January, though reports on Thursday suggested he may also prove a successor to Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian struck a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to move to Real Madrid.

However, speaking to Olympique-et-Lyonnais.com, the player’s father was at pains to deny his son was on Merseyside, or even has been, to agree to the move.

“Nabil in Liverpool, that’s wrong,” he said. “I hear there are arrangements, stuff like that – I was surprised.

“I can deny this information right now; it’s not true. Otherwise Nabil would have told me right away, we are very close.

“I can guarantee you that he never met him [Jurgen Klopp]. His dream is to play in the Champions League with his boyhood club.”

The comments, however, are unlikely to dampen the speculation surrounding Fekir, who has 55 goals in 148 Lyon appearances since debuting for the club back in 2013.

