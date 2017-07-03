Liverpool left waiting on results of Keita-Leipzig talks

Liverpool’s hopes of securing a possible £70million deal for top target Naby Keita hinge on talks between the player and RB Leipzig this week.

The Guinean midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield this summer, with reports stating the Reds would be forced to spend anything up to £70million to land the player.

However, amid claims the player has set his heart on a move to Liverpool and has already agreed personal terms, Keita is due to hold talks with the Bundesliga outfit this week to tell them of his wishes to move on.

The outcome of these talks – and whether Keita and his agent can persuade Leipzig to let the player move on – rest entirely on Liverpool’s efforts to land the Guinean.

Leipzig are steadfastly refusing to sell their star asset, who has been compared to N’Golo Kante and scored eight and assisted eight the season just elapsed.

They had initially valued the player at £50million, but Liverpool’s persistence, coupled with their hardline response, has seen the player’s value soaring to the nearer the £70million.

But the Reds have not been deterred by this substantial price tag, with Klopp determined to sign the No. 8 before the start of 2017/18.

While Leipzig are determined not to sell the player, they may have already dropped a subtle hint they are planning for life without him after not including the midfielder in the promotional campaign for their new home kit.

Leipzig unleashed ?⚪️ The new home kit for the 2017/18 season is here! #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/uYEZogyRlG — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 3, 2017

Liverpool’s current transfer record stands at the £36.9million they paid Roma for Mohamed Salah earlier this summer, but Jurgen Klopp is more than happy to blow a large portion of his reported £150million summer kitty on a man he believes could dominate the Reds’ midfield for several years to come.