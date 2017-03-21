Nainggolan ‘fine in Rome’, has no plans to join Chelsea

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has played down reports linking him with a summer move to Premier League leaders Chelsea after declaring he’s happy at the Serie A side.

The midfielder, currently on international duty with Belgium, has become one of Europe’s hottest properties after scoring 12 goals this term to propel Roma to second in the league.

However, in quotes reported by gazzetta.it, the 28-year-old played down speculation linking him with a move to England.

“In Rome I’m fine,” said Nainggolan.

“My family is happy and even the weather is often good.

“Sometimes you make choices for the money, others for the quality of life, which matters a lot to me.

“Also, if I went to England, I would have to start from scratch, but I repeat: I am very well in Rome.

“China? Currently no, but you can never say never. We need to see right now.”