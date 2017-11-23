Nainggolan focussing on Roma career amid Chelsea interest

Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan has insisted that he is happy at Roma, despite speculation linking him with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Nainggolan has established himself as one of Serie A’s best footballers since his move to Rome in 2014, which has led to speculation of a move elsewhere.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he has attempted to sign the 29-year-old in the past, whilst Atletico have made a more recent approach.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone, said Nainggolan would be “extraordinary” for his team after playing against Roma.

Despite the interest from two of Europe’s elite clubs, Nainggolan claims he will remain loyal to Roma, for now.

“These are lovely words, but I am focused on Roma,” Nainggolan told Mediaset Premium.

“I think I made the choice I was happy with last year and the year before.

“I am happy to represent this team, I live happily off the field and I see absolutely no reason to change that.

“It’s an honour for me to wear the armband, following the likes of Francesco Totti, Daniele De Rossi and Alessandro Florenzi.”