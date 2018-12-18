Nainggolan urges Inter to snap up €45m Liverpool, Chelsea target

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan has heaped praise on Liverpool and Chelsea target Nicolo Barella, suggesting the midfielder could have a future at San Siro.

Cagliari starlet Barella has taken Serie A by storm over the past few seasons, and has played in all but one of his side’s matches this season.

The midfielder, who has been likened to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, has emerged as a target for the Reds, with Chelsea and Juventus also keeping track of the 21-year-old.

Reports have indicated that Maurizio Sarri has identified Barella as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues readying a €45m offer.

However, Nainggolan believes Inter should do what they can to win the race for the Italian international.

He told Undici magazine: “My heir at Inter? In Italy, I really like Barella from Cagliari, bad and clean, angry and with a winning mentality. I see myself as a youngster in him.”

Nainggolan also played for Cagliari in a four-year spell earlier in his career.

Barella himself has previously discussed comparisons to Nainggolan, saying: “I think people say we’re similar because we always give 100 per cent on the field. I hope to have a career like his but I still have so much to learn to reach those levels.”