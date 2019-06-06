Naismith relaxed on future as Hearts contract talks continue

Steven Naismith believes he will “probably” play at Tynecastle next season as his contract at Norwich enters its final month.

The 32-year-old is expected to sign on with Hearts when his Norwich contract expires after spending 18 months on loan with Craig Levein’s team, but contract talks have gone on for several months.

Naismith scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for the Edinburgh club last season, with 10 of them coming in the Scottish Premiership making him the clubs top scorer in the 2018/19 season.

Naismith can play anywhere across the front line, meaning he is an important member of the Hearts side that finished 6th and lost in the semi final and final of the League Cup and Scottish Cup respectively. Both defeats were at the hands of treble winners Celtic.

Now, Naismith hopes to return to Tynecastle after his release from the recently promoted Norwich City. The forward fell out of favour at Carrow Road after the appointment of current manager Daniel Farke.

Naismith, who is working his way back from knee surgery, said: “As I’ve got older I am pretty relaxed about it. I have enjoyed it so much there. It looks probably where I’ll be playing, but a lot of the things within a contract just take time. Hearts are going to look after themselves when they are investing in someone my age, and I’m going to look after myself.

“The process is what it is, you need to just go through it. I’m sure it will get concluded at some point. That’s the intention. Until it’s signed, you are not going to turn around and say it’s definitely happening.”