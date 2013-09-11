Nani right to be awarded new deal

Despite being much-maligned by Manchester United fans over the past two seasons, Portuguese international Nani has been finally given a contract extension by Red Devils.

Unable to procure a long-term deal under Sir Alex Ferguson, Nani had to wait until David Moyes took over at Old Trafford for a deal to come through, but finally, the extension that he desired came through.

Moyes was obviously keen in talking up the winger in his announcement of the deal, telling BBC Sport that he was “really pleased Nani has re-signed, he has great talent and experience beyond his 26 year, and I look forward to working with him in the coming seasons.”

High praise from the United manager, but the question remains as to whether it was the right move for the defending English champions to make. Was it simply a reactionary decision to the failure to land several high-profile targets this summer such as Thiago Alcantara or Ander Herrera, or does the former Everton boss actually want the Portuguese international in his starting team this year?

It must first be noted that no matter how much denial it is met with, the extension of Nani’s deal was certainly a desperation move from United after their failures in the summer window came under increased focus from the general public.

That’s not to say that they weren’t going to extend his deal otherwise, but it is to say that the club needed a positive story at the time to deflect much of the negative attention.

Keeping Wayne Rooney wasn’t enough, so the club made the decision (and a smart one at that) to sign Nani to a long-term deal there and then.

The focus of United’s squad then became more about the retention of the tricky winger, and less about the failures of Moyes and Ed Woodward.

Yet while the move to re-sign Nani was certainly a reactionary one to the transfer window, there are other elements to the decision.

Nani – regardless of the season that he may have endured in 2012/13, is still a top-class winger capable of hurting defences on his day. He is still a very strong option for United on either flank, and Moyes clearly thinks the same. His 31 assists in the two campaigns previous to last year testify to just how creative and influential the winger can be with regular starting appearances under his belt.

And that’s half the issue: Nani never got the starting opportunities that he needed last year to truly make his mark like many expected (or wanted) him to. Part of it was due to injury, part of it was the timing after his unfortunate red card against Real Madrid in the Champions League, and part of it was simply that Sir Alex Ferguson was experimenting with his midfield in different ways and subsequently didn’t use the Portugal star as often as he had in years gone by.

For whatever reasons, Nani didn’t have regular starting minutes, and that affected his performance on the pitch. The 26-year-old is primarily a confidence player who needs regularity to achieve what is required of him. So when that regularity disappears and isn’t afford for him, then it’s little surprise to see that his performances aren’t up to the standard that many expect.

Much of the problem for Nani is self-made – that is, he’s shown that he can be a genuine star out on the wing (even if he never truly replaced Cristiano Ronaldo after he left in 2009). His ability, per se, is not in question. Quick, strong on either foot, possessing good vision and a lethal shot from distance. All are characteristics of Nani’s game and when he’s on song, he’s far more technically gifted and creative than either Ashley Young or Antonio Valencia.

The problem is that with a string of good performances, Nani created lofty expectations for himself. He showed that he could be a very good winger, and such it was only natural for the fans (and United management) to expect him to be that good every single week.

And that’s simply not Nani. Without regular appearances, he isn’t going to provide the consistency and performances that many are expecting.

In the game against Liverpool where he was introduced as a substitute, Nani showed glimmers of potential. One run in particular where he cut in from the left, danced past a few defenders with sublime skill and rocked a fizzling shot at Simon Mignolet goal from 25 yards showed just how dangerous he is. However, the problem for Nani is that, without regular starting chances, that shot is just as likely to end up 20 rows back as it is on goal. He’s just as likely to deliver a moment of madness as he is a moment of greatness.

United fans must then ask whether it’s worth giving Nani the chance. Is it worth extending the deal of a player whose perhaps only ever shown glimpses of his best? Is it really worth trying to give him “time to find himself” if that perhaps mean a few backwards steps along the way?

For me, anyway, it’s a resounding yes.

Nani is more versatile and creative than Valencia. He’s all-around better than Young. He’s more experienced than Wilfried Zaha and he’s proven himself more than Danny Welbeck has in a wide role. When it comes to selecting wingers regardless of form, there’s simply no way that Nani doesn’t feature in the top two positions at Old Trafford every single time.

The question of form is one for David Moyes to figure out.

It’s perhaps naive to think that simply giving him time on the pitch will bring form. I haven’t meant that throughout this article at all, and I apologize if that’s what you think I’ve been suggesting. The fact that Nani needs time on the pitch and that time produces form are both very true statements, but they are not complete. That is, there’s more to finding form that simply running around for 90 minutes a couple of times per week. There’s more too it than that, and that’s where having a manager like Moyes could perhaps be an advantage for the Portuguese star.

I’m by no means suggesting that Ferguson is not a good player manager, but there’s something about Moyes that no doubt inspires the “squad players”. At Everton, Moyes was able to turn a relatively mediocre squad into one that came within a whisker of European football last season. The fact that the Toffees took points off all but one Premier League teams last year wasn’t by accident; it was by Moyes using his squad and finding their strengths.

We need to look only to the exuberant transfer fee that United were willing to pay for Marouane Fellaini this summer – a player that learned and grew exponentially under the eye of Moyes.

Moyes’ strengths lie in his ability to make players a bit down on confidence believing in themselves again. His strengths lie in his belief in guys who perhaps aren’t in the greatest form; his focus is on their performances in the long-term, and not just in the weekly goals. And for Nani – a man who thrives on confidence but is coming off a year that saw most fans wish to see the back of him – the arrival of Moyes could simply not have come at a better time.

Neither could his new five-year contract.

