Napoli ace says he may join Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

Napoli forward Dries Mertens says he is thinking of teaming up again with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

The Belgium striker, who is set to partner Lorenzo Insigne in attack for Napoli tonight against Liverpool, has been speaking about his future with the Serie A club.

Mertens, 31, has been in good form for Napoli with 10 goals and four assists from 19 games and he is out of contract in the summer of 2020.

“Sarri does not have an off button,” he told The Times. “I think he sleeps one hour a night and he is always thinking about football. Maybe because he had less time because he arrived late in the game and he is playing catch-up? I learnt a lot from him.

“I love it here [at Napoli] but maybe in one year, I’m free [from my contract], so maybe you never know, maybe Sarri is going to call me. We will see.”

Sarri managed to sign Jorginho in the summer from the Naples club and defender Elseid Hysaj has also been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, while Sarri also wanted to sign Gonzalo Higuain.

The Blues were heavily linked with the Argentinian over the summer but he eventually opted to join AC Milan on an initial season-long loan deal from Juventus.

After completing his move to Milan, Higuain admitted: “I have big respect for Sarri but he was the only one who wanted me at Chelsea.”