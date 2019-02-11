Napoli agree deal for projected Ramsey replacement at Arsenal

Napoli have reportedly reached an agreement with Pablo Fornals’ agent for the Villarreal midfielder to replace Marek Hamsik.

The 22-year-old was rumoured to be wanted as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal, with the Wales star seemingly heading to Juventus on a free this summer.

But Corriere dello Sport claims that Fornals is Napoli’s first choice to fill the void about to be left by Hamsik, who is heading to the Chinese Super League.

Despite missing out on a move for Fornals last month, the Italian outlet claims that the Partenopei already have a verbal pact with the Spaniard’s representative for a move this summer.

The Spain international has a €30m release clause in his contract but Villarreal could be forced to sell him for less, given that they are currently four points adrift of safety in La Liga.

