Napoli bid for Chelsea outcast gives Tuchel double transfer dilemma

A reported Napoli bid for a rarely seen Chelsea star has left Thomas Tuchel mulling two options that could impact their chances of pulling off a major transfer coup.

Chelsea are hard at work plotting a route through the transfer window that they hope will see them launch a title tilt next season. The newly-crowned European champions boast a squad full to the brim with talent. Nevertheless, that has not stopped the Blues from working their magic in the window.

The club are reportedly hot on the idea of nabbing a superstar striker to complete their jigsaw. Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland has soaked up the most column inches, though Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane have both been touted.

To help ease the financial burden of such an eye-catching arrival, a plethora of exits have been mooted.

Serie A appears to be the likeliest destination for several Blues. Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and Hakim Ziyech have all been linked with AC Milan. In Giroud’s case, the renewal of his contract may have been a canny piece of business to ensure a fee could be received.

Rarely seen full-back Emerson Palmieri has also had his potential exit speculated. Former Blues boss Antonio Conte even endorsed a move to Inter for his fellow countryman.

A recent report indicated Palmieri could be used as a makeweight to help bring Achraf Hakimi to Stamford Bridge.

However, per Italian publication CalcioMercato, Tuchel is now at a fork in the road over Palmieri’s future.

They reveal (via ChelseaNews) that Napoli have lodged a €15m bid for the defender. That would represent a small loss on the initial €20m Chelsea paid three years ago. However, given Palmieri has been a bit-part figure since arriving, €15m still represents good value.

That leaves Chelsea and Tuchel with a decision to make. On one hand, they could accept the deal and add the funds to their striker hunt kitty.

Conversely, removing Palmieri from the Hakimi-swap equation would decrease their chances of landing the Moroccan.

Chelsea resolve set for familiar test

Meanwhile, Chelsea have softened their stance on the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi after a familiar suitor revived their interest, according to a report.

According to The Times, Bayern Munich are ready to relaunch their pursuit of Hudson-Odoi. They tried to sign him in 2019, before Chelsea tied him down to a new contract.

That deal runs until 2024, but Chelsea could cash in before then. With Hudson-Odoi not having as many opportunities as he may have predicted, a change of scenery could benefit all parties.

That is not something that the forward is seeking to see happen, however. Per the Evening Standard, Hudson-Odoi wishes to fight for his place under Tuchel. Nevertheless, as always, the club will have the final say.

