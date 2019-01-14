Napoli boss addresses racism row amid reports £95m star could join Man Utd

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has addressed rumours that Kalidou Koulibaly could leave the club because of the racist abuse he received from supporters.

The centre-back was targeted by Inter Milan fans at the San Siro during the 1-0 defeat on Boxing Day, when Napoli wanted the game suspended.

A perceived lack of support from Serie A authorities has led to suggestions that Koulibaly may look to quit Napoli, with Manchester United among the defender’s suitors.

But Ancelotti has dismissed the notion that the racism row will lead to the 27-year-old’s exit.

“In England they write that Koulibaly can leave because of the problem of racism,” Ancelotti said.

“I do not think so, Koulibaly is happy in Naples, he’s upset like others, but it will not be a trigger for a goodbye.

“He never showed it, he wants to stay in Naples and in Italy, a country he likes very much.”

Meanwhile, Napoli’s lawyer Mattia Grassani revealed Koulibaly will appear in court during his ban appeal ‘to make people understand’ how it felt to be on the receiving end of the abuse.

“This is a story out of the ordinary. That’s why Koulibaly will also be there before the judge,” Grassani told Radio Marte.

“The lad wants to make people understand how he felt throughout the game and why he reacted the way he did, which is unlike Kalidou.

“We’re expecting a call between tomorrow and Wednesday, and we’ll try to get his ban revoked.

“The Muntari case? In that case they said the referee hadn’t grasped the mood of the player, so we’ll ask the judge if Mazzoleni perceived that Koulibaly wasn’t protesting for the yellow but rather those chants, which had hassled him from the start.

“In our opinion that didn’t happen. The bases of these two cases are therefore different because in Muntari’s case, he left the field and was sent off.

“In this case Kalidou applauded and was then dismissed, although the causes are the same.”

