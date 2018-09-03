Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has taken his side’s Champions League draw hard and admits he “wants an explanation” as to why beaten 2018 finalists Liverpool were seeded where they were.

The Reds, who were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the Kiev-staged showpiece back in May, found themselves down in pot three ahead of the draw which took place last Thursday.

UEFA’s seedings ranked Liverpool in pot three given last season was only their second Champions League campaign since 2009/10, and their first advancing beyond the group stage since 2008/09.

The Reds reached the final of the Europa League in 2015/16, but their under-performance in that competition over the previous years has also contributed to a relatively low European co-efficient.

So when Jurgen Klopp’s side were placed in pot three, there was always a strong chance the eight-times finalists would land a difficult draw – and so that proved with Liverpool coming out the hat with PSG, Napoli and 1991 champions Red Star Belgrade.

But it is Napoli who have taken the draw the hardest, and will demand an “explanation” from UEFA.

“We are bitter, I will ask for an explanation from UEFA,” De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Liverpool, Champions League finalists, are put in pot 3? It is a disastrous anomaly.”

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign starts with a mouthwatering home tie with PSG on September 18, before they travel to Napoli for matchday 2 on October 2.

