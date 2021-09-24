Serie A outfit Napoli are ‘delighted’ by the impact Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has had in Italy, according to a report.

The 25-year-old joined Napoli on loan in the summer after being made surplus to requirements at Fulham. He has so far made four appearances in all competitions, including one in the Europa League against Leicester City.

Napoli bosses have been impressed by Anguissa’s solid performances in midfield, write Italian outlet Calciomercato (via ESPN).

They have won all three of their opening league games, scoring ten goals in the process. Anguissa is helping to anchor the team while the likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Victor Osimhen go off in attack.

Napoli are already considering the option to make the player’s season-long loan permanent in 2022.

Such a transfer will cost them €15m (£12.8m). Fulham are open to a sale as they have yet to see the best of Anguissa in England.

He has made 66 appearances for the Cottagers since joining in 2018 but has never proven his £22.3m price tag.

Anguissa was shipped out to Villarreal on loan two years ago but returned to west London ahead of last season.

He regularly appeared in Scott Parker’s midfield during the club’s relegation season. They finished in 18th place on 28 points, 11 away from safety.

The poor campaign also resulted in Parker stepping down as manager.

Anguissa looks set to revive his career in Italy. The Cameroon international has proven to be a solid midfield partner for Fabian Ruiz and Piotr Zielinski so far this campaign.

Silva reacts to Fulham defeat

Fulham boss Marco Silva says his team need to work on their finishing following the cup defeat to Leeds United.

The Cottagers hosted Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

They lost 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate during normal time.

When asked about the loss, Silva told reporters: “We have to be more clinical.

“Of course, creating so many attempts in two games, not just in two games, since the beginning of the season, being more clinical of course. Some results [would have been] completely different.

“But again, last Saturday, off the post, crossbar, the balls are going in the same direction but in the future will come for us, I don’t have doubts.

“We just have to keep working, keep improving our players, improve our last decision definitely, our last pass. Our finishing as well. Of course, we need to keep working on that.”

Fulham’s next game is away against Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Barcelona, Leeds set for disappointment as Fulham close on new deal for starlet