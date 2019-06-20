Napoli join Arsenal in fight for £25million left-back target

Napoli have reportedly joined the race to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney amid strong Arsenal interest in the defender.

The Bhoys defender has been monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, including the Gunners, Manchester United and Tottenham, but previous reports indicate Arsenal have shown the most significant interest.

Indeed, Unai Emery is looking to make his budget stretch as far as possible with recent reports claiming that he only has £45million to spend – £25m of which would go on Tierney.

However, The Sun claims that Napoli have made ‘enquiries for the Celtic left-back.’

The tabloid adds that ‘Carlo Ancelotti is hugely impressed with Tierney’s pedigree’ and that the Serie A giants, who finished second to Juventus last term, know about Arsenal’s interest.

Tierney has won 12 senior international caps for Scotland at only 22, although he is hampered by having outstanding Liverpool star Andrew Robertson ahead of him in the left-back pecking order.

The report goes on to add Ancelotti ‘hopes he can have an edge over Arsenal’, as the Gunners face another season without Champions League football.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!