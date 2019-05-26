Napoli knock back £80m Real Madrid bid for Man Utd defensive target

Real Madrid have seen an £80million offer for Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly knocked back, a report claims.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer is reportedly ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad at the end of the season having missed out on Champions League football, and defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade.

Los Blancos meanwhile are also believed to be in the market for a centre-half following a turbulent and ultimately fruitless season.

Koulibaly is reportedly one of the names that both are chasing, but it has been suggested that the Senegal international could command a world-record fee for a defender this summer, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a notoriously tough negotiator.

Now, a report from Italian paper Corriere dello Sport claims that the LaLiga giants made an official bid of £80million for Koulibaly which was promptly rejected.

It is believed that United have already seen an offer of €110m rebuffed by the Naples club, with the 27-year-old believed to have a £110m release clause built into his current deal.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Real Madrid are also monitoring Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, but the Reds are unwilling to sell given his importance to the team.

