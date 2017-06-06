Napoli left-back appears on Liverpool’s ‘busy’ summer radar

Liverpool have reportedly identified Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam as a potential signing this summer.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an excellent season in Serie A but talks over a new contract at Napoli have stalled, which has led to speculation that the Algerian could move on.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bring in a new left-sided defender this summer to ease the burden on makeshift option James Milner.

Liverpool had been tipped to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon but have decided against a move for the 17-year-old, while Hull star Andrew Robertson is another name linked with a switch to Anfield.

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, however, claims that the Reds have made Ghoulam a primary target, according to the report on Calciomercato.

The report also says that Liverpool will face competition for the player, with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said to be a known admirer of the defender.

Di Marzio, however, claims that Ghoulam’s representatives are expecting contact to be made by Liverpool in the coming days.