Napoli have asked for information about Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez during recent talks with the Spanish club, TEAMtalk sources can confirm.

The Italian club and Betis are in contact over the possible permanent transfer of Brazilian centre-back Natan, currently on loan in Spain. Betis are keen to buy Natan, and Napoli have used this opportunity to explore a deal for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, born in 2005, is considered one of the most exciting young players in Spanish football. Napoli are following him closely as they search for a new left winger for next season.

The newly crowned Serie A champions will not keep Noah Okafor, who is set to return to AC Milan after his loan spell. Okafor arrived late in the winter market as a short-term solution, but Napoli never found a true replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left the club earlier in the season for Paris Saint-Germain.

Rodriguez is now on the list of potential signings to fill that role. Napoli believe he could develop into a top player and fit well into their future plans.

The coming weeks will be key to understanding if this early interest will turn into a concrete move for the talented Spanish winger.

Who is Jesus Rodriguez?

By Samuel Bannister

Hailing from Seville, Rodriguez developed in the Real Betis academy and played for their reserve team in the 2023-24 season.

The winger’s senior debut followed in October 2024, at the age of 18 years and 11 months, in a Copa del Rey match.

He was awarded his LaLiga debut shortly after his 19th birthday and grabbed his first goal in January 2025.

Rodriguez stands out most for his pace. Standing at six feet tall, though, he has power in his running as well.

Best at running into open space, he is also dangerous when taking on opponents. Not only that, he works hard off the ball as well.

Right-footed, he often plays on the left wing, and will be looking to improve his contributions in the final third to reach the next level.

