Napoli play dirty with City as Prem rivals make late Jorginho bid

Manchester City’s hopes of signing Jorginho appear to be on the wane – after Chelsea made an 11th hour bid to sign the Italy midfielder.

The Brazil-born star has already agreed terms over a five-year contract at the Etihad worth €4.6m per net per season.

However, despite Napoli already agreeing to sell him for £48m to City, Napoli are yet to sign off on the deal in the hope they could still get more for the player.

Now, the Manchester Evening News claims the Serie A side are trying to maximise their profit on the player, with Chelsea now expected to top City’s agreement by a further £4million.

These claims are backed up by the Italian media who claim the Blues – expected to appoint Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as their new manager this week – will also make a play for Jorginho.

And the additional interest appears to suit Napoli, given they are in no hurry to sell, having already shelled out £26million on a replacement in the shape of Real Betis star Fabian Luiz last week.

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has said nothing about the reported 11th hour bid from Chelsea, but did state last week if was only a matter of time before the midfielder became a City player.

“Manchester City are working to close the deal with Napoli – any moment could be the right one,” Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss. “The player is in Brazil.

“I’m in my house in England, waiting for a call from [sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli or [owner Aurelio] De Laurentiis. When it arrives, I will go to meet the leadership of Manchester City.”

City have always taken a patient approach when it comes to transfer – as exemplified by their efforts to bring in Riyad Mahrez from Leicester in a £60million deal – but it seems they may be beaten to the punch this time as far as Jorginho is concerned.

Reports in Tuesday’s papers claimed Pep Guardiola was plotting a move for Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic as an alternative, while €80m-rated Juventus man Miralem Pjanic was also linked again on Monday.

