Napoli poised to set Chelsea target’s release clause at £76m

Napoli are set to put a £76million release clause into Kalidou Koulibaly’s new contract to ward off interest from potential suitors, according to reports.

It is understood that Chelsea were keen to land the centre-back from the Serie A side but were put off by his £60million asking price.

Having sold Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus for £75million, Napoli were under no pressure to sell their star defender on the cheap.

The Blues eventually opted to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s David Luiz instead for £34million instead of pursuing their interest in the Senegal international.

A fresh move for Koulibaly in January had been rumored following the passing of the summer transfer window but it now seems that is unlikely.

Sport Mediaset claims that Koulibaly’s new deal will include a €90m (£76m) release clause, which they are hoping will put off the Blues from bidding.

The 25-year-old’s is set to sign new terms that tie him down until 2021 on £33,000-a-week.