Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has delivered a blow to Manchester City and Liverpool by declaring that forward Lorenzo Insigne is not for sale.

The Premier League’s top two were reportedly interested in signing the Italian marksman according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which claimed that the pair were prepared to battle with Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Speaking to Calciomercato however, De Laurentiis – who allegedly values the 27-year-old at around €100m – reiterated that the absence of a release clause in the forward’s contract will make negotiations over a deal extremely difficult.

“He is not on the market, I have not registered interest in Insigne,” the club’s president said. “He is an extraordinary, attractive player, there are few like him.

“When someone is good, the interest of 7, 8, 9 or 10 teams is normal. However, one thing is to desire it, one thing is to give the money. Pay coin, see the camel.

“Insigne does not have a price, otherwise, we would have put a release clause in his contract,” he said.

The latest report is a second blow for City and Liverpool after Insigne’s father insisted that his son was not entertaining any thoughts of departing Naples.

Insigne, whose side have a 3-0 lead over RB Salzburg heading into Thursday’s Europa League second leg, has netted 13 goals in 34 appearances this season.

