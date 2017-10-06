Napoli president insists Juventus should regret Pogba sale

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claims that he would never have sold Paul Pogba to Manchester United if he was in charge at Juventus.

De Laurentiis has criticised Juventus’ decisions in the summer transfer market, insisting that they did not replace the calibre of players they lost.

Pogba left Turin to return to Manchester United for a then world record €105 million back in 2016, something

“I see a Juventus that’s more nervous and worried,” the Napoli chief told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They have lost important players in recent years. Giorgio Chiellini is still there, but Bonucci went to Milan: he was crucial. Andrea Pirlo wasn’t replaced and I would’ve kept Pogba her for the rest of my life.”

De Laurentiis also praised current Napoli boss Mauricio Sarri, who is hoping to put an end to Juve’s run of Scudetto wins as the Neopolitans sit atop Serie A after seven matches.

“I’m not surprised, but I’m not getting carried away either. I still think we’ll only know the truth at the end of March.

“I wanted him, and took criticism of from the fans for it. I had fallen in love with him then but even more so now. He has a great advantage and a great gift: he is no fool, he is a multifaceted man. He is prepared and you can talk to him about so many things.

“I hope he stays with us for at least another 10 years.”